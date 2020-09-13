|
14:51
Reported
News BriefsElul 24, 5780 , 13/09/20
MK Avigdor Liberman: 'Shouldn't mete collective punishment to public'
Yisrael Beyteinu Party Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman attacked the intention to impose a general lockdown over the upcoming holidays.
"There should be no collective punishment on the entire public for a prime minister who doesn't pay attention to the professionals he himself appoints and a health minister who doesn't listen to doctors. Netanyahu must take responsibility, apologize to all Israeli citizens, and retire with dignity," Liberman wrote on Twitter.
Last Briefs