14:51 Reported News Briefs Elul 24, 5780 , 13/09/20 Elul 24, 5780 , 13/09/20 MK Avigdor Liberman: 'Shouldn't mete collective punishment to public' Yisrael Beyteinu Party Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman attacked the intention to impose a general lockdown over the upcoming holidays. "There should be no collective punishment on the entire public for a prime minister who doesn't pay attention to the professionals he himself appoints and a health minister who doesn't listen to doctors. Netanyahu must take responsibility, apologize to all Israeli citizens, and retire with dignity," Liberman wrote on Twitter. ► ◄ Last Briefs