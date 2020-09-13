Professor Mordechai Kedar congratulates Bahrain in Arabic message

Middle East and Arab affairs expert Professor Mordechai Kedar tweeted congratulations in Arabic to the Kingdom of Bahrain on the occasion of its decision to normalize relations with Israel: "Congratulations to the Kingdom of Bahrain on the occasion of the announcement of joining the Peace, Stability, Life, Development, and Prosperity Club, while those condemned remain in the swamp of war, turmoil, death, backwardness, and devastation.

"The time has come for some to wake up from the illusion of getting rid of Israel and follow the example of Egypt, Jordan, the UAE, and Bahrain on the path to peace."