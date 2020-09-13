|
News BriefsElul 24, 5780 , 13/09/20
Ben-Gurion U former President: 'Public lacks all trust in leaders'
Former Ben-Gurion University president Professor Rivka Carmi referred to the expected closure in an interview with Esti Perez:
"The public lacks all trust in the leaders. It started with the closure on Passover, when the public saw a president and prime minister who didn't obey the law. The public is confused and understands that there are decisions that aren't relevant. You can't enforce a pinpoint closure this way."
