14:38 Reported News Briefs Elul 24, 5780 , 13/09/20 Elul 24, 5780 , 13/09/20 Finance Ministry Director: Leave jobs open in private, business sector At the cabinet meeting, Finance Ministry Director Keren Truner-Eyal called for jobs to be left open in the private and business sectors during the days of closure. ► ◄ Last Briefs