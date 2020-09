14:36 Reported News Briefs Elul 24, 5780 , 13/09/20 Elul 24, 5780 , 13/09/20 Worker falls from ladder in Jerusalem; condition moderate A 70-year-old worker fell from a ladder during his work in Jerusalem. MDA paramedics evacuated him to Shaare Zedek Hospital in moderate condition with a head injury. ► ◄ Last Briefs