'One must take care of million citizens, some of whom may be fired'

Likud MK Nir Barkat said ahead of the lockdown decision: "Before deciding today, we must take care of a million citizens, some of whom may be fired or sent to unpaid leave.

"As a lesson from the first closure and in order to prevent as much as possible the damage to the economy, bankruptcies, and job losses, we must expand the circle of businesses that will receive assistance, including small businesses and those with a 25% -40% turnover. The money is through direct support and not through loans.

"Just before the vote, I call on my members of the government not to abandon the economy, and to make the decision on economic aid along with the decisions to reduce morbidity. We have a duty to provide security to businesses, to reduce further layoffs and sending workers to unpaid leave, and to ensure the economic stability of the State of Israel."