Police arrest 2 Umm al-Fahm suspects in kidnapping, assault

Police opened an investigation upon receiving a report from an eastern Jerusalem resident who claimed that after arriving at a meeting in the north, a resident of Umm al-Fahm arrived and demanded that he accompany him to the Wadi Ara area where he was attacked and robbed.

Following a quick investigation conducted at the Umm al-Fahm police station, police arrested 2 local residents aged 26 and 51 yesterday morning on suspicion of involvement in the act.

Yesterday, their remand was extended in Haifa Court until tomorrow as the investigation continues.