Sovereignty Movement heads issue urgent call to contact ministers

The Sovereignty Movement is calling on the public to contact ministers ahead of the Prime Minister's signing the agreement with the United Arab Emirates this Tuesday: "No one has seen the agreement that the Prime Minister will be signing this coming Tuesday at the White House.

"We must ask the ministers to investigate the content of the agreement with the Arab states and make sure that the agreement does not include the establishment of a Palestinian state and/or freezing of the communities in Judea and Samaria and/or any other concession on the Land of Israel, Heaven forbid.

"Contact the ministers NOW by WhatsApp or SMS. Its important they hear from you. Each and every message makes an impact."