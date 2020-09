09:37 Reported News Briefs Elul 24, 5780 , 13/09/20 Elul 24, 5780 , 13/09/20 Earthquake destroyed Canaanite palace at Tel Kabri Researchers at Haifa University claim the magnificent palace from the Canaanite period that was discovered at Tel Kabri was destroyed and abruptly abandoned due to an earthquake. ► ◄ Last Briefs