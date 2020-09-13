Aid org head: 'Additional lockdown like death blow for thousands'

Following the Coronavirus Cabinet decision Thursday night to impose a general lockdown on the eve of Rosh Hashanah, Yad Tamar Chairman and Founder Michael Wasertile, whose organization provides community aid packages to thousands of cancer patients and elderly during the coronavirus period, emphasized that, "We're witnessing a worsening in the condition of thousands of cancer patients and the elderly population.

"The situation has declined and they're suffering from significant deterioration in their health, along with a regression in their mental state including an increase of stress, depression, and existential anxieties.

"Another lockdown during the holidays is like a death blow for hundreds of thousands of people in Israel. It's time for the State of Israel to come back to its senses and construct a clear national plan to deal with high-risk groups following the coronavirus crisis, instead of pulling populist and superficial solutions from its sleeve and collectively punishing an entire country."