Elul 24, 5780 , 13/09/20 Dr. Sharon Elroi-Price: 'Uncertain if two weeks will suffice' Health Ministry Public Health Services head Dr. Sharon Elroi-Price supports full closure. "The only solution right now is a closure - I'm not sure two weeks will be enough," she told Kan News.