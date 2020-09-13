'Living lockdown to lockdown will cause hard economic reality'

Rashi Foundation head and Corona Project Advisory Committee Member Michal Cohen addressed the upcoming closure.

"The decision-making is tainted by political considerations and will lead us to a life of closure to closure and an even more difficult economic and social reality.

"Closure, even if necessary now, is not the cure for coronavirus but an extreme measure used when all other options fail. If there's no significant change in the way decisions are made, we'll find ourselves returning to exactly the same point even after leaving the current closure."