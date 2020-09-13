Ya'alon: 'Deep managerial and leadership failure'

Former Defense Minister MK Moshe Ya'alon referred to the upcoming closure, "We were very dramatic a week ago in everything related to the fight against the coronavirus plague, and dealing with the deep economic crisis in which the country finds itself.

"Unfortunately, the epidemic and its treatment are closely linked to the deep managerial and leadership failure that Binyamin Netanyahu led.

"Israel is ranked in the first and dubious place in terms of morbidity. Over the weekend we crossed the threshold of 4,000 infected daily and the horrible threshold of 1,100 victims of the disease. Unemployment is rampant. Those sent on unpaid leave find today that there is nowhere to return to. Government assistance came too late, was too sparse, and lacked basic economic logic as it is expressed in most of the world - livelihood and work first."