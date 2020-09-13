|
News BriefsElul 24, 5780 , 13/09/20
'Prevent kindergarten closure; morbidity in them is nil'
Private Kindergarten Forum heads Keren Ohana Avis and Hanan Dagan addressed Prime Minister Netanyahu and the ministers: "The sector must be recognized as essential for the economy and address the many parents who work in health, emergency, security, and essential enterprises. If a closure is declared, the government must create an effective compensation mechanism for kindergartens - otherwise many kindergartens will collapse economically," they said.
