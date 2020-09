23:13 Reported News Briefs Elul 23, 5780 , 12/09/20 Elul 23, 5780 , 12/09/20 Bahraini investor praises peace deal Bahrain News Agency reported today (Saturday) that Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) Chairman Shaikh Salman bin Abdulla bin Hamad Al-Khalifa praised the normalization deal with Israel. He said the agreement would foster economic opportunities and regional peace. ► ◄ Last Briefs