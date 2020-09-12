Pompeo puts Iran on blast after athlete's execution

After the Islamic Republic executed Olympic wrestler Navid Afkari on allegations of killing a security guard during the 2018 civil unrest, US Sec. of State Pompeo issued a statement condemning Iran.

"The Iranian regime’s execution of Navid Afkari is a vicious and cruel act. We condemn it in the strongest terms. It is an outrageous assault on human dignity, even by the despicable standards of this regime. The voices of the Iranian people will not be silenced," he stated.