22:32 Reported News Briefs Elul 23, 5780 , 12/09/20 Elul 23, 5780 , 12/09/20 U. of Ben-Gurion Pres tests positive for virus President of Ben-Gurion University, Prof. Daniel Haimovich, tested positive for the coronavirus. According to reports, Prof. Haimovich was quarantined as soon as suspicion of infection arose and an epidemiological investigation was conducted. ► ◄ Last Briefs