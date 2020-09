22:18 Reported News Briefs Elul 23, 5780 , 12/09/20 Elul 23, 5780 , 12/09/20 FM: New ties 'strategically and economically significant' Read more Foreign Min. Ashkenazi praises US Pres. Trump for efforts to further normalization, promises to strengthen ties with other countries. ► ◄ Last Briefs