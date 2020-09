20:18 Reported News Briefs Elul 23, 5780 , 12/09/20 Elul 23, 5780 , 12/09/20 Bennett praises Bahrain-Israel normalization MK Naftali Bennett (Yamina) on Saturday night praised the normalization of ties between Israel and Bahrain. "I extend heartfelt congratulations to President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu for expanding the normalization’s and peace agreement to include Bahrain and hope that additional Arab nations will join as well," he said.



"When our Arab neighbors understand that the nation of Israel has returned to our homeland and will never leave, it becomes possible to create regional stability and eventually - true peace." ► ◄ Last Briefs