'A historic moment we never expected to see in our lifetime'

Ebrahim Dahood Nonoo, the head of the Jewish community in Bahrain, praised Friday’s announcement that Israel and Bahrain had reached an agreement to normalize ties between the two countries.

“On this historic occasion of furthering peace in the Middle East, and the joint statement of the United States, the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the State of Israel, the Bahraini Jewish Community, congratulates our leadership on this momentous occasion,” he said.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)