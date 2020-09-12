Denmark's PM opposes circumcision ban

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen opposes a bill seeking to ban the nonmedical circumcision of boys, saying “Danish Jews must continue to be part of Denmark”, JTA reports.

Frederiksen, of the ruling Social Democrat party, made the statement during an interview Thursday on TV2 about a bill submitted last month in parliament by a leader of the left-wing Forward party, which seeks to outlaw the circumcision of minors without medical reason as done by Muslims and Jews.

