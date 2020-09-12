Egyptian President hails Israel-Bahrain deal

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on Friday hailed the newly announced normalization deal between Israel and Bahrain.

"I hail this important step aimed at consolidating stability and peace in the Middle East, which will achieve a just and permanent solution to the Palestinian cause," Sisi said in a tweet quoted by AFP.

