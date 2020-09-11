'We are entering a new era'

Israel's ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, spoke by phone on Friday with Bahrain's ambassador to the UN, Jamal Fares Alrowaiei.

The ambassadors had a warm conversation, in which they congratulated each other on the establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and Bahrain, and also agreed to meet to discuss cooperation in the UN on issues of innovation and economic development for the benefit of the two countries.

