Prominent yeshiva student dies of coronavirus

Rabbi Pinchas Eliyahu Waldstein, one of the most prominent yeshiva students in the southern Israeli town of Yeruham, passed away on Friday at Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva after contracting coronavirus.

He was 35 years old.

