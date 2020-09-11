PA recalls Bahrain envoy over agreement with Israel

The Palestinian Authority announced on Friday it would recall its envoy to Bahrain in protest against thyat country's normalization agreement with Israel.

Ahmad Majdalani, the PA’s “social affairs minister”, said earlier the agreement was "a stab in the back of the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people."

