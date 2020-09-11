PA and Hamas condemn Israel-Bahrain deal

The Palestinian Authority and Hamas on Friday both condemned the newly announced Israeli-Bahraini normalization deal.

The agreement was "a stab in the back of the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people," like the UAE-Israel deal announced last month, Ahmad Majdalani, the PA’s “social affairs minister” told AFP.

