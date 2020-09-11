Bahrain official: Deal with Israel serves regional interests

Bahrain's decision to establish relations with Israel serves the interests of the region's "security, stability and prosperity", Khalid al-Khalifa, a former foreign minister and adviser to the king said Friday.

"It sends a positive and encouraging message to the people of Israel, that a just and comprehensive peace with the Palestinian people is the best path," al-Khalifa tweeted.

