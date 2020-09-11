At least one dead in explosion near Tehran

At least one person was killed and at least 10 others were injured in an explosion at a shop in an area near Iran's capital Tehran on Friday, Iranian state TV reported.

According to the report, at least 30 buildings were damaged by the explosion.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)