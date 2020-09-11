Netanyahu: Excited to announce peace agreement with Bahrain

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said on Friday that he is excited to announce the peace agreement with Bahrain.

"It took us 26 years since the second peace agreement with an Arab state to reach a third peace agreement, and it took us not 26 years but 29 days to reach a peace agreement with a fourth Arab state and there will be more," Netanyahu said in video published after the declaration.

Read more

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)