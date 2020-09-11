|
17:11
Reported
News BriefsElul 22, 5780 , 11/09/20
Banquet hall closed in Arab city near Haifa, owner fined 5,000 NIS
A banquet hall in the Arab city of Baqa al-Gharbiyye (pop. 30,000) near Haifa was closed by police after a wedding was held there in violation of the corona restrictions. More than a hundred people were present at the wedding despite the restriction that limits public gatherings to twenty people.
The police wrote a citation to the owner which carries with it a 5,000 shekel fine.
Last Briefs