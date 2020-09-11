Protest to return bodies of fallen soldiers joined by retired jurist

A protest to return the bodies of Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul who were killed in the 2014 Gaza War was joined by former supreme court justice Elyakim Rubenstein.

At a protest held opposite the Gaza Strip, Rubenstein delivered the following message: "The state violates its obligation to us in not acting to return Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul. This is a moral and judicial obligation and the state has the judicial tools to act in the international arena and bring about the desired outcome."