News BriefsElul 22, 5780 , 11/09/20
Protest to return bodies of fallen soldiers joined by retired jurist
A protest to return the bodies of Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul who were killed in the 2014 Gaza War was joined by former supreme court justice Elyakim Rubenstein.
At a protest held opposite the Gaza Strip, Rubenstein delivered the following message: "The state violates its obligation to us in not acting to return Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul. This is a moral and judicial obligation and the state has the judicial tools to act in the international arena and bring about the desired outcome."
