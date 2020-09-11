Signs posted in shops in Uman: 'No entry to ultra-orthodox'

Following the expulsion of two Breslav hasidim from the Ukraine, shops in Uman are posting signs that read: "No entry to ultra-orthodox."

The two hasidim had come to pray by the grave of Rebbe Nachman of Breslav in Uman in central Ukraine along with a throng of annual visitors to the site. However, when the two moved barriers that had been set up in the area, local authorities detained and then expelled them from the country.

Upon his death in 1810, the Rebbe promised than anyone visiting his grave on Rosh Hashana would receive his personal intervention in all spiritual and material matters during the coming year.