Elul 22, 5780 , 11/09/20 Hundreds of leftists march in Jerusalem Hundreds of leftists have gathered for a anti-government protest march in Jerusalem. They are assembling at the site of the old Knesset building on King George Street in downtown Jerusalem and will march to the prime minister's residence on Balfour Street in the Rehavia neighborhood about a mile (1.6 km) away.