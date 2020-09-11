Business, labor leaders: 'We are on the edge of an abyss'

Business and labor union leaders have come together in drafting a letter to Israel's cabinet ministers as follows:

"The fact that a proposal for a second lockdown is on the table is completely divorced from the reality of the unprecedented economic losses that we have already suffered from the first lockdown.

"We will be full participants in restrictions that decrease the morbidity rate but allow us to work and do not stop our recovery from the first lockdown which has put us on the edge of an abyss without any financial reserves."