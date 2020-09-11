|
16:15
Reported
News BriefsElul 22, 5780 , 11/09/20
Cost of holiday lockdown a billion NIS; more bankruptcy, disability
The National Health Institute (Bituach Leumi) reports that between 200-300,000 Israelis will return to vacation without pay status due to the holiday lockdown at a cost of 920 million to 1.4 billion shekels.
The Institute also noted that there has been a sharp rise in the number of bankruptcies as well as disability claims on the part of those infected with the coronavirus while on the job.
Last Briefs