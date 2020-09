16:05 Reported News Briefs Elul 22, 5780 , 11/09/20 Elul 22, 5780 , 11/09/20 Min. of Health: 1,086 coronavirus deaths, rise in ventilator patients The Ministry of Health reports that the number of coronavirus deaths has reached 1,086. Together with this, there has been an increase in the number of corona patients requiring ventilators. ► ◄ Last Briefs