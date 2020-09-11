Poriya hospital: Baby in moderate condition after botched circumcision

Poriya hospital in Tiberias has issued an update on the condition of the eight-day-old baby who was admitted for treatment after a botched circumcision.

"A medical team from Poriya hospital is currently holding a consultation with a child urologist from Rambam hospital in Haifa in order to assess the possibility of operating on the child," their statement read. The baby is reportedly in moderate condition.

The parents, from Jerusalem, had originally taken the baby to Ziv hospital in Tzfat when he began bleeding profusely after the circumcision, but fled before the hospital had a chance to operate, even though they were told that the baby's life was in danger. They were later located by police and the baby was taken to Poriya hospital.