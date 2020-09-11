Israel Police deployed in haredi neighborhoods to enforce regulations

Israeli police have been widely deployed throughout the country, especially in "red" cities with high rates of coronavirus contagion.

Corporal Yigal Yakobov, commander of the Haredi Services Center in Jerusalem's haredi neighborhoods, said, "We are on duty around the clock, with police walking through the streets every day in order to engage with the residents, including young people, encouraging adherence to the guidelines and broadcasting explanations over loudspeakers in both Hebrew and Yiddish."