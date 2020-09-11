|
News Briefs
Police thwart three planned 'nature parties,' arrests made
Israel Police, in conjunction with naval police forces, have thwarted three "nature parties" from occurring.
One of the parties was planned to take place near the Givati junction; the second was planned on Zikim Beach; the third was to take place on a beach in Ashdod.
Four of the organizers were detained for questioning and released with restrictive conditions; two others were arrested and are to appear at a hearing at Ashkelon district court, where police will request an extension of their remand.
