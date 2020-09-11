2 Swiss retirement homes hit by coronavirus, 8 dead so far

Coronavirus has hit two residential homes in Switzerland in the last few days, AFP reports. Ninety diagnoses have been made so far, and eight elderly residents have already fallen victim to the epidemic.

Some of the sick have been transferred to hospitals for treatment, as the homes lacked staff to treat them effectively, and civil defense forces were summoned to assist at the homes.

Switzerland has a total of over 45,000 recorded cases of Covid-19 and over 1,700 people have died of coronavirus-related complications. At 8.57 million citizens, its population is similar in size to that of Israel.