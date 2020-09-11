|
13:06
Reported
News BriefsElul 22, 5780 , 11/09/20
Bowing to pressure, PM will fly to Washington on regular El Al plane
Following scathing criticism of his decision to fly to Washington DC next week in a private aircraft, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has rethought his plan and now intends to make the trip on a regular El Al aircraft.
The premier and his wife will be heading to the United States next week, for the official signing ceremony of the treaty between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.
