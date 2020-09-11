|
12:02
Reported
Elul 22, 5780 , 11/09/20
Parents flee with baby from hospital before life-saving operation
An eight-day-old baby boy was brought to Ziv hospital in Tzfat, bleeding in the region of his brit milah which had just taken place. Hospital doctors examined the baby and determined that the nature of the wound he had sustained necessitated an immediate operation to save his life.
However, the parents of the baby then grabbed the child and fled from the hospital, before the operation could be performed.
Hospital authorities have notified the police.
