11:57 Reported News Briefs Elul 22, 5780 , 11/09/20 Elul 22, 5780 , 11/09/20 Govt asks Supreme Court for repeat hearing on Mitzpe Kramim Kan News reports that the Israeli government has submitted a request to the Supreme Court, demanding a repeat hearing to discuss its ruling that the settlement of Mitzpe Kramim must be demolished within three years.