MK Yaalon visits Bnei Brak, impressed with crisis management measures

MK Moshe Yaalon (Yesh Atid-Telem) paid a visit this morning to the haredi city of Bnei Brak in order to see at first-hand the level of adherence of the population to coronavirus regulations.

"I found a very organized set-up, very effective management by local authorities," he said. "They have clearly learned from the lessons of the past and are dealing with the crisis admirably."