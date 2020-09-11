|
11:54
Reported
News BriefsElul 22, 5780 , 11/09/20
MK Yaalon visits Bnei Brak, impressed with crisis management measures
MK Moshe Yaalon (Yesh Atid-Telem) paid a visit this morning to the haredi city of Bnei Brak in order to see at first-hand the level of adherence of the population to coronavirus regulations.
"I found a very organized set-up, very effective management by local authorities," he said. "They have clearly learned from the lessons of the past and are dealing with the crisis admirably."
Last Briefs