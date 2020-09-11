Joe Biden: I'll work toward a Palestinian state if I'm elected

Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden took part in an online fund-raising event with activists from the J-Street organization, and announced that if he wins the November election, he will do what he can to see that a Palestinian state is established.

According to Kan News, Biden said: "I will oppose annexation. If I'm voted into office, I will fight for a two-state solution, and in order to achieve that, Israel will have to stop expanding the settlements, and the Palestinians will have to stop their incitement to violence."