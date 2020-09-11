MK Liberman: We need far better organization to win war against epidemic

MK Avigdor Liberman, head of the Yisrael Beytenu party, has added his voice to those opposed to a nationwide lockdown.

"We could have avoided this if only the government had been organized," he said. "But there are still steps we can take to defeat this plague that has descended on the country."

Liberman also called "for the handling of the coronavirus crisis to be put into the hands of the IDF, the Home Front Command, and local authorities. We need to initiate national infrastructure projects that will jump-start the economy and create jobs and new sources of income, and we also need to provide a safety net for small businesses consisting of compensation on the levels seen during wartime - because we are at war. And it's a war we'll only win if we have good organization," he insisted.