10:51 Reported News Briefs Elul 22, 5780 , 11/09/20 Elul 22, 5780 , 11/09/20 Hezbollah number two claims Israel won't go to war over Lebanon According to a report in Kan News, the deputy leader of the Hezbollah terror organization, Sheikh Naim Qassam, does not expect Israel to launch a war against Lebanon, claiming that Israel is too absorbed in the coronavirus crisis to seek military engagements, and is also reluctant to engage in what would be a challenging conflict.