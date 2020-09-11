'Number one recycling villain' Pringles to get new-style cans

After being pilloried as the "number one recycling villain" by Simon Ellin, CEO of the UK Recycling Association, Pringles manufacturer Kellog has announced that a new and simpler can design is about to be trialed, the BBC reports.

With its metal base, plastic cap, metal lid, and foil-lined cardboard sleeve, the old-style tubes were apparently notoriously difficult to recycle. The new-style cans will be 90% paper with 10% plastic to seal the interior. Kellog added that the lid will either be of recyclable plastic or paper, and that the distinctive "pop" when the can is opened will be retained.

Meanwhile, number two on the villains list, Lucozade Sport, is also to be environmentally upgraded. Manufacturer Suntory has announced that it is developing a new material that will be manufactured entirely from seaweed and is 100% edible, biodegradable, and compostable.