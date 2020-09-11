'It's time to move to a voluntary system' of coronavirus restrictions

Following the UK government's decision to impose what many see as draconian coronavirus restrictions, including a ban on more than six people congregating, a former Conservative party minister told BBC Radio 4 that "I think it's now time to say that this is not a fit legal environment for the British people."

“It’s time to move to a voluntary system - unless the government can demonstrate otherwise," he added.

“And it is time for us to actually start living like a free people, not subjecting ourselves to constantly shifting legal requirements, which I think now no one can fully understand.

“It seems to me the effect of having Covid marshals will be to turn every public space in Britain into the equivalent of going through airport security where we are badgered and directed... I’m not willing to live

like this.”