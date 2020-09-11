|
10:09
Reported
Elul 22, 5780 , 11/09/20
Lockdown will be a 'death blow' for cancer patients says organization head
Miki Vasserteil, head of the Yad Tamar organization for cancer patients, has sharply criticized the government's plan to impose a nationwide lockdown for the two weeks beginning before Rosh Hashanah.
"During the past few months, we have seen a worsening in the condition of thousands of cancer patients, the elderly, and other sick people who have been caused a great deal of suffering and a deterioration in both their mental and physical states, due to coronavirus restrictions," she related.
"Another lockdown could cause a death blow to many of these people," she added, "and it's about time the government designed and implemented a well-thought-out plan for dealing with the epidemic, rather than opting for populist policies that are developed on the spur of the moment."
